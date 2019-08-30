See Linda Hamilton, Mackenzie Davis Kick Ass in New ‘Terminator: Dark Fate’ Trailer

Linda Hamilton is at the center of a new trailer for Terminator: Dark Fate. The actress, who returns as Sarah Connor, takes the reins in a new story directed by Deadpool director Tim Miller. In the latest clip, Hamilton’s characters explains her backstory to Mackenzie Davis’ “enhanced human” as they work to protect a young girl. The pair reunite with Arnold Schwarzenegger as he promises to help.

The film picks up after the events of James Cameron‘s Terminator 2: Judgment Day, ignoring a few other installments in the franchise and giving the female characters the spotlight. In the new trailer there are plenty of moments where both Hamilton and Davis showcase their impressive action skills. After one explosive moment, Hamilton quips, “I’ll be back” in homage to the original film.

Cameron recently told Deadline he sees Dark Fate as a sort of reboot of the series. “One of the things that seemed obvious from looking at the films that came along later was that we would need to get everything back to the basics and that we would need to avoid the mistakes of making things overly complex and that we needed to avoid stories that jumps around in time and one that goes backward and forward in time,” he said. “Let’s keep it simple in the relative unity of time. With the story, let’s have the whole thing play out in 36 hours or 48 hours. In the first two movies everything plays out in less than two days in each one so there’s energy and momentum.”

He added that he sees more films to come after this one. “We rolled up our sleeves and started to break out the story and when we got a handle on something we looked at it as a three-film arc, so there is a greater story there to be told,” Cameron said. “If we get fortunate enough to make some money with Dark Fate we know exactly where we can go with the subsequent films.”

Terminator: Dark Fate, which also stars series newcomers Natalia Reyes, Gabriel Luna and Diego Boneta, is in theaters November 1st.