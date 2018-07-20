Lin-Manuel Miranda to Adapt ‘Tick, Tick… Boom!’ for Film Directorial Debut

Lin-Manuel Miranda will make his film directorial debut with an adaptation of Rent playwright Jonathan Larson’s autobiographical musical Tick, Tick… Boom!

Dear Evan Hansen writer Steven Levenson will pen the script and Brian Grazer and Ron Howard will produce the musical, which focuses on a songwriter named Jonathan’s attempt to create the Great American Musical in 1990, Deadline reports.

Tick, Tick… Boom! initially opened Off-Broadway in 2001, five years after Larson’s death in 1996. Prior to Hamilton, Miranda played the lead role in a 2014 Off-Broadway revival of the musical.

“Tick, Tick … Boom! first entered my life in college when I was lucky enough to snag a seat at the Jane Street Theater in 2001. Jonathan Larson’s captivating storytelling in Rent first taught me that musicals could be contemporary, true to life, and depict your own experiences,” Miranda said in a statement.

“But it was Tick, Tick… Boom! that solidified that drive in me to hone my own voice as a playwright. On stage, playing the role of Jon in 2014 was one of my most honored achievements. To now have the opportunity to make my film directorial debut, in collaboration with the Larson Family and this incredible creative team, and to adapt a work I love so deeply, is a humbling privilege. Together, we aim to honor Jonathan’s legacy and continue to position his work to inspire the next generation of storytellers.”

The Larson estate added, “Our family is honored that Lin-Manuel Miranda will launch his directorial career interpreting Jonathan’s most personal work. Lin-Manuel and Steven both have a deep understanding of the piece, and we are so excited to see their vision realized. We hope that Jonathan’s story will resonate with a whole new generation of artists.”

A big screen adaptation of Miranda’s musical In the Heights is also currently in the works with Jon Chu set to direct. Miranda will also briefly return to the Alexander Hamilton role when his musical debuts in Puerto Rico.