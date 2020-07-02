 Lin-Manuel Miranda to Lead Watch Party for 'Hamilton' on Disney+ - Rolling Stone
Lin-Manuel Miranda to Lead ‘Hamilton’ Watch Party With Original Cast

Event will mark arrival of filmed version of smash musical on Disney+

Jon Blistein

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Lin-Manuel Miranda and other members of the original cast of 'Hamilton' will take part in a watch party for the filmed version of the show.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Lin-Manuel Miranda and other members of the original Broadway cast of Hamilton will host an online watch party of the filmed version of the smash musical to mark its arrival on Disney+ Friday, July 3rd. A pre-show will start at 6:30 p.m. ET and the watch party will get underway at 7 p.m. ET.

Miranda will be joined by Leslie Odom Jr. (who played Aaron Burr), Anthony Ramos (John Laurens/Philip Hamilton), Renee Elise Goldsberry (Angelica Schuyler), Javier Muńoz (Miranda’s alternate as Hamilton) and Christopher Jackson (George Washington). The watch party will also feature commentary from music director, orchestrator and conductor Alex Lacamoire and choreographer Stephanie Klemons. Those participating in the watch party will use the hashtag, #Hamilfilm.

The filmed version of Hamilton was shot over three days in June 2016 at the Richard Rodgers Theater in New York City, just weeks before Miranda and other members of the original cast departed. The show’s original director, Thomas Kail, oversaw the filming.

In a review of the filmed production of Hamilton, Rolling Stone’s Alan Sepinwall noted the show’s continued relevance, particularly amid the latest wave of Black Lives Matter protest: “[E]very scene, every song, every stylistic device feels acutely current. The idea of having black and brown actors play the founding fathers plays even more potently in this moment when George Floyd’s murder and its aftermath have forced us all to reckon with the racism that has been baked into the American experiment from its beginning.”

In This Article: Hamilton, Lin-Manuel Miranda

