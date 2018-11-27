Hear Lin-Manuel Miranda, Emily Blunt’s Whimsical New Song in ‘Mary Poppins Returns’

Lin-Manuel Miranda (Jack), who costars alongside Emily Blunt (Mary Poppins) in the upcoming Mary Poppins Returns, shines metaphorical and actual light in the film and during the film’s song “Trip a Little Light Fantastic.” Jack keeps watch over London’s gaslamp-lit streets alongside a group of lamplighters called Leeries. In the just released track from the film, Jack encourages the film’s children to dance away their fears.

“When you’re alone in your room/ Your choice is just embrace the gloom or you can trip a little light fantastic with me,” Jack sings with a thick brogue. “For if you hide under the covers you might never see the day/ but if a spark can start inside your heart then you can always find a way/ So when life is getting dreary just pretend that you’re a Leery as you trip a little fantastic with me.”

The song already feels like a classic, building with sweeping orchestrations, cast conversations and plenty of uplifting instrumental interludes for dance numbers. Later, a child asks Mary Poppins, “Can you speak Leery, Mary Poppins?” “Can I speak Leery?” she quips.

“Of course she can, she’s Mary Poppins!” Jack proclaims, before Poppins and the child go back and forth telling a story through song. The cast joins in for a joyous “Now if your life is getting foggy/ that’s no reason to complain” leading to the chorus and round-robin exaltation of “Trip a Little Light Fantastic” finale.

Mary Poppins Returns ­­– the sequel to the 1964 musical – is set in 1930s London, 25 years after the original. In the sequel, the titular nanny returns to help now-adult siblings Jane (Emily Mortimer) and Michael Banks (Ben Whishaw) after a family tragedy. The film premieres in theaters on December 19th and also stars Pixie Davies, Joel Dawson, Nathanael Saleh, Julie Walters, Colin Firth, Meryl Streep, Angela Lansbury and Dick Van Dyke.