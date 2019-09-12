Watch Tiffany Haddish, Rose Byrne Face Off Against Salma Hayek in ‘Like a Boss’ Trailer

The trailer for the raucous new comedy Like a Boss, starring Tiffany Haddish and Rose Byrne, dropped on Tuesday. The film opens in theaters January 10th.

Like a Boss stars Haddish and Byrne as two longtime best friends who run their own cosmetics company. But when they find themselves thousands of dollars in debt, they decide to take the offer of Claire Luna (Salma Hayek), a beauty industry titan who offers to buy them out. However, in classic big business fashion, the two friends learn that Luna’s plans are more sinister than they’d reckoned with, and their fight to stop Big Beauty from stealing their ideas quickly turns ugly.

“You ever think about all the stuff we’ve done and wonder how we did not die?” Bryne asks Haddish at one point, which appears to be the ethos of the whole movie.

Like a Boss also stars Billy Porter, Jennifer Coolidge, Ari Graynor, Natasha Rothwell, Jessica St. Clair and Karan Soni. The movie is directed by Miguel Arteta (Cedar Rapids) from a script penned by Sam Pitman and Adam Cole-Kelly.