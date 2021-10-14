‘Black Panther 2’ Star Letitia Wright Denies Anti-Vaccine Statements on Set

Marvel star Letitia Wright has denied claims that she shared anti-vax views on the set of Black Panther 2. Wright will repeat her role as Shuri in the Marvel sequel, titled Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

An article published in the Hollywood Reporter last week about Covid-19 vaccinations in Hollywood named Wright as a possible anti-vaxxer. In it, an unnamed source alleged Wright “espoused” anti-vax comments on the set of the new film. The article also claimed that in December 2020, Wright shared an anti-vaccination video on her Twitter. The video questioned the success of a potential Covid-19 vaccine, as well as cast doubt on the quality and safety of other vaccines in general.

One of her Marvel co-stars, Don Cheadle, described the video Wright shared as “hot garbage.”

After being roundly criticized, Letitia posted on Twitter: “My intention was not to hurt anyone, my only intention of posting the video was it raised my concerns with what the vaccine contains and what we are putting in our bodies. Nothing else.”

In light of the Hollywood Reporter article, Wright has now defended herself on social media again. She wrote on Instagram: “It saddens me to have to address the reports published by the Hollywood Reporter on 6 October 2021. The report spoke about my conduct on the set of Black Panther 2. I honestly assert that this was completely untrue.”

She added: “Anyone who knows me or has worked with me, knows that I work incredibly hard at my craft & my main focus is always to do work that’s impactful and inspiring. That has been & will continue to be my only focus.”

Wright also shared a Bible verse, adding she would “continue to hold onto God’s hands, and onto the scripture of Isaiah 54:17.”

A picture was also posted, with the words: “Weapons made to attack you won’t be successful; words spoken against you won’t hurt at all.”

She also said she will focus on her “healing” and expressed thanks to fans for support and prayers.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been filming in Atlanta, Georgia. It’s set for release in July 2022.