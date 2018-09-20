Scientists Warn About Mankind’s Future in ‘Let Science Speak’ Trailer

Scientists fret over the future of mankind in the face of growing misinformation in the new trailer for Let Science Speak, a six-part documentary series coming to YouTube in September.

The series’ aim is to combat the “escalating efforts to suppress environmental science and silence scientists,” as well as stress the importance of the work scientists are doing.

“It’s not just scientists who lose when science is suppressed. The health, safety and security of every citizen is also at risk,” series creator and executive producer Christine Arena said in a statement. “That is why we aim to call America’s attention to the stakes, while portraying scientists as unsung heroes that people will want to support and rally around.”

Let Science Speak features a score by Fall Out Boy’s Patrick Stump, who said of the docuseries in a statement, “When I was a little kid, if you had asked me what I wanted to be when I grew up I would always say “Scientist,” without hesitation. So to use my music to help tell the stories of these people who are essentially my heroes is very cool.”

The docuseries will premiere on YouTube and the Let Science Speak website on September 20th to coincide with the first anniversary of the devastating Hurricane Maria that ravaged Puerto Rico to highlight “what is at risk for our health, our homes and our planet when science is under attack.”