×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1323: Travis Scott
Read Next 'SNL': Leslie Jones Parodies 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' With 'Raunchiest Miss Rita' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Movies Movie News

Leslie Jones Slams ‘Insulting’ New ‘Ghostbusters’ Movie: ‘Such a Dick Move’

“It’s like something trump would do. (Trump voice) ‘Gonna redo ghostbusteeeeers, better with men, will be huge’,” SNL actress tweets of franchise’s 2020 installment

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All
Leslie Jones arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Ghostbusters." Undeterred by the hacking of her personal website, Leslie Jones returned to Twitter to pledge that she will "always get back up." On, she told concerned fans "I'm sooooo OK, really." She added that she "will always be funnyPeople-Leslie Jones, Los Angeles, USA - 4 Sep 2016

Days after Jason Reitman revealed a new 'Ghostbusters' that eschews the 2016 reboot, Leslie Jones slammed the franchise's next installment.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Days after director Jason Reitman revealed plans for a new Ghostbusters movie that serves as a sequel to the original films and eschews the 2016 reboot, Leslie Jones, the Saturday Night Live actress who co-starred in the all-female Ghostbusters, slammed the franchise’s next installment.

“So insulting. Like fuck us. We dint count,” Jones tweeted of Ghostbusters 3, which has already unveiled a teaser ahead of its planned 2020 release.

“It’s like something trump would do. (Trump voice) ‘Gonna redo ghostbusteeeeers, better with men, will be huge. Those women ain’t ghostbusteeeeers’ ugh so annoying. Such a dick move. And I don’t give fuck I’m saying something!!”

The all-female reboot was divisive with both critics and fans of the long-running franchise; Rolling Stone said it was a “genius idea” to revive the long-dormant series with Kristen Wiig, Melissa McCarthy, Kate McKinnon and Jones. Three of the Ghostbusters‘ original cast members – Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Ernie Hudson – appeared in unrelated cameo roles in the Paul Feig-directed reboot.

However, this week Jason Reitman – son of Ivan Reitman, who directed the first two Ghostbusters films – announced plans to helm “the next chapter in the original franchise. It is not a reboot. What happened in the Eighties happened in the Eighties, and this is set in the present day.”

In her tweet, Jones tagged Reitman, who as of press time has not yet responded to Jones’ criticism. It’s unclear whether the original films’ actors – or the reboot’s cast – will participate in the upcoming film.

In This Article: Ghostbusters

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1323: Travis Scott
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad