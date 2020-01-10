Leonardo DiCaprio’s Earth Alliance to Donate $3 Million to Australia Fire Relief

Leonardo DiCaprio’s environmental organization, Earth Alliance, will donate $3 million to wildfire relief efforts in Australia, according to The Associated Press.

Earth Alliance launched the Australia Wildfire Fund to handle the donation, while also soliciting help from others. Per the fund’s website, 100 percent of donations will go directly to local firefighting efforts, support for affected communities and wildlife rescue operations. Donations will also go toward the implementation of “long-term solutions to restore and repopulate unique ecosystems destroyed by the wildfires, increasing climate resilience and reducing the threat of future wildfires.”

The Australia Wildfire Fund will work in tandem with other organizations, Aussie Ark, Bush Heritage and Wires Wildfire Rescue.

The bushfires in Australia began in September and have destroyed about 20 million acres and more than 2,000 homes, while they’ve also killed at least 27 people and more than one billion animals. The fires were in part fueled by an intense drought as Australia endured one of its hottest and driest years on record.

DiCaprio and Earth Alliance join a growing list of celebrities who have donated to fire relief efforts. Others to chip in include Australians like Nick Cave, Chris Hemsworth and Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban. Elton John donated $1 million, while Metallica pledged more than $500,000. Non-celebrities have also found unique ways to raise money, with some Instagram models offering NSFW photos in exchange for donations to particular charities.