See Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt in First Trailer for Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’

Leonardo DiCaprio plays a former Western TV star, with Brad Pitt as his longtime stunt double, in the intriguing debut trailer for Quentin Tarantino’s upcoming ninth film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

The clip opens with the duo — DiCaprio’s Rick Dalton, Pitt’s Cliff Booth — on the set of their black-and-white Western, detailing their professional dynamic to an interviewer. “Actors are required to do a lot of dangerous stuff,” Dalton says. “Cliff here is meant to help carry the load.” Asked if that’s an accurate description, Booth cracks, “What, ‘carrying his load’? Yeah, that’s about right.”

The teaser then jumps forward to flashy shots of Sunset Boulevard in 1969 Los Angeles, where Dalton and Booth try to launch a film career. Actor/stuntman Bruce Lee (Mike Moh) appears at a party, bragging to guests about his marital arts skills: “My hands are registered as lethal weapons,” he says. “We get into a fight, I accidentally kill you, I go to jail.” Booth fires back, “Anybody accidentally kills anybody in a fight, they go to jail. It’s called manslaughter.”

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, out July 26th, also stars Margot Robbie as Sharon Tate, the actress murdered by Charles Manson followers, along with Al Pacino, Bruce Dern, Timothy Oliphant, Dakota Fanning, Damian Lewis, Emile Hirsch, Michael Madsen, Lena Dunham, Kurt Russell and the late Luke Perry.