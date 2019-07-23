Watch Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie Interrupt ‘Kimmel’ Monologue

Jimmy Kimmel and his audience got a big surprise Monday when the stars of Quentin Tarantino’s new film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood unexpectedly interrupted the host’s monologue as they cut through the studio on their way to the film’s red carpet premiere, which was happening at the TCL Chinese Theatre, across the street from Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Hollywood Boulevard.

One by one, Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio breezed through the studio, interrupting Kimmel’s monologue and eliciting cheers and applause from the audience. At least DiCaprio was kind enough to shake Kimmel’s hand and invite the audience to the premiere. “Good luck with the ocean!” Kimmel quipped as DiCaprio disappeared out the stage door.

Later in the show, Once Upon a Time director Quentin Tarantino sat down for an interview with Kimmel, where he recalled the time they tried to film on Hollywood Boulevard while a person nearby was dressed like Jason Momoa in Aquaman. “I was trying not to look at him, but you can’t not look at him!” Tarantino said. “So I kept sneaking looks at Aquaman as I was directing!”

Tarantino also revealed that both he and Brad Pitt had envisioned Pitt’s character in the film as similar to Tom Laughlin’s in the 1971 movie Billy Jack. And just as Kimmel was getting to asking Tarantino about his proposed Star Trek film, Margot Robbie reappeared to once again invite the audience to see Once Upon a Time in Hollywood — though she cracked there wasn’t enough room for Kimmel to join.