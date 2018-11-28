Leonard Cohen, David Crosby, Miles Davis Docs Lead Sundance 2019 Lineup

A trio of major music documentaries profiling Leonard Cohen, David Crosby and Miles Davis will make their world premiere during the 2019 Sundance Film Festival, scheduled between January 24th and February 3rd, 2019 in Park City and Sundance Mountain Resort, Utah.

Cameron Crowe co-produced the A.J. Eaton-helmed David Crosby: Remember My Name, which focuses on the rock legend’s life and creative drive over five decades into his career. Stanley Nelson’s Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool charts the massive influence of the iconic jazz trumpeter, composer and bandleader.

Nick Broomfield directed Marianne & Leonard, which explores the lasting bond between Cohen and his Norwegian muse Marianne Ihlen – following their evolving romance from their early days in Greece up through the end of their lives. (Ihlen, who inspired the 1967 song “So Long, Marianne,” died in 2016, just over three months ahead of Cohen.)

Another noteworthy Sundance premiere is director Matt Tyrnauer’s documentary Where’s My Roy Cohn?, a “thriller-like exposé” focused on the titular controversial lawyer, who assisted in the McCarthy investigations and became a crucial mentor to then-citizen Donald Trump.

Zac Efron will star as serial killer Ted Bundy in director Joe Berlinger’s scripted thriller Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, which chronicles the crimes from the perspective of Bundy’s longtime girlfriend Elizabeth Kloepfer (Lily Collins). Haley Joel Osment, John Malkovich, Kaya Scodelario and Jim Parsons co-star in the film.

In total, 112 feature-length films – representing 33 countries and 45 first-time filmmakers – have been selected for Sundance 2019.