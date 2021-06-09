LeBron James Gets Looney Tuned in ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ Trailer

LeBron James’ transformation from basketball legend to Looney Tunes character is revealed in the latest trailer for Space Jam: A New Legacy, due out in theaters and on HBO Max on July 16th.

The latest trailer reiterates the film’s Tron-like plot — the Lakers great and his son are abducted by a rogue computer (played by Don Cheadle) who forces James and the Looney Tunes to compete against the A.I.’s all-star Goon Squad in order to save James’ family — while also revealing how Bugs Bunny and company make the jump from their classic cartoon appearance to their fresher CGI look.

The trailer features snippets from a pair of new songs featured on the Space Jam: A New Legacy soundtrack, Lil Uzi Vert’s “Pump Up the Jam” and Cordae and Duckwrth’s “Settle the Score.” The soundtrack also features the first single “We Win” from Kirk Franklin and Lil Baby.

In addition to the soundtrack, the family film has set up nearly 200 brand collaborations, including Nike, PacSun, Tommy Hilfiger, Funko Pop, and much more.