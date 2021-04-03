 LeBron James, Looney Tunes Team in 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' Trailer - Rolling Stone
See LeBron James, Looney Tunes Crew Team in First ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ Trailer

Reboot of beloved 1997 basketball film arrives July 16th

LeBron James and the Looney Tunes crew take on an evil A.I. and its villainous basketball team in the first full trailer for Space Jam: A New Legacy, a reboot of the beloved 1997 film starring Michael Jordan.

Unlike the alien invasion of the original, Space Jam: A New Legacy boasts a Tron-like plot where the Los Angeles Lakers great and his son are abducted by a rogue computer (played by Don Cheadle), who then forces James to team with Bugs Bunny and company and compete against the A.I.’s all-star Goon Squad.

As seen in the trailer, the Looney Tunes aren’t the only cartoon and fictional characters to inhabit this digital world: The Flintstones, the Iron Giant, King Kong, Scooby-Doo and Yogi Bear are among the many pop culture touchstones that make a Ready Player One-like appearance in the trailer.

As noted by Sportscenter, the preview also boasts callbacks to James’ own legendary career:

Space Jam: A New Legacy will premiere both in theaters and on HBO Max on July 16th.

