See LeBron James, Looney Tunes Crew Team in First ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ Trailer

LeBron James and the Looney Tunes crew take on an evil A.I. and its villainous basketball team in the first full trailer for Space Jam: A New Legacy, a reboot of the beloved 1997 film starring Michael Jordan.

Unlike the alien invasion of the original, Space Jam: A New Legacy boasts a Tron-like plot where the Los Angeles Lakers great and his son are abducted by a rogue computer (played by Don Cheadle), who then forces James to team with Bugs Bunny and company and compete against the A.I.’s all-star Goon Squad.

As seen in the trailer, the Looney Tunes aren’t the only cartoon and fictional characters to inhabit this digital world: The Flintstones, the Iron Giant, King Kong, Scooby-Doo and Yogi Bear are among the many pop culture touchstones that make a Ready Player One-like appearance in the trailer.

As noted by Sportscenter, the preview also boasts callbacks to James’ own legendary career:

Space Jam: A New Legacy will premiere both in theaters and on HBO Max on July 16th.