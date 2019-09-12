Emilia Clarke, Henry Golding Meet Cute to George Michael’s Music in New ‘Last Christmas’ Trailer

Emilia Clarke and Henry Golding star in Last Christmas, an upcoming holiday rom-com that will feature the songs of George Michael and Wham!, including unreleased music. The film arrives in theaters this November.

Clarke plays Kate, a down-on-her-luck young woman who, after a life-threatening medical emergency, moves back in with her mother (Emma Thompson, who also developed the story with Greg Wise and co-wrote the screenplay with Bryony Kimmings). Kate finds an unfulfilling job working as an elf in a year-round holiday store, pandering to a formidable boss (Michelle Yeoh). But when she meets Tom (Henry Golding) just as London is transforming into the Christmas season, things begin to turn around in both their lives.

“Tom seems too good to be true when he walks into her life and starts to see through so many of Kate’s barriers. As London transforms into the most wonderful time of the year, nothing should work for these two. But sometimes, you gotta let the snow fall where it may, you gotta listen to your heart … and you gotta have faith,” reads the film synopsis.

Last Christmas is directed by Paul Feig, who also helmed A Simple Favor, Bridesmaids and the Ghostbusters reboot.