Lance Bass Developing Comedy About ‘NSync Stans

Former ‘NSync member Lance Bass wants to make a road-trip comedy about two girls who are obsessed with the boy band as it trails its final tour. “It’s a really fun story about these girls that win a Winnebago on The Price Is Right and follow us on tour — which randomly happened,” he told Variety.

The girls won the vehicle in 2001, and their mission to follow the band was well-documented at the time. Bass surprised the stans during an MTV special about the tour. He told them that the group would pay whatever taxes they were responsible for on the RV. By the time the special was shot, the girls had already attended 27 concerts. “One of their sponsors backed out, so they’re a little low on cash right now,” Bass says in the clip. “But you know what? We’re gonna sponsor you. We’re gonna pay for your taxes and stuff. All right? So we’re gonna make up what they did. So if you want to sponsor the Bob Barker-mobile, give them a call.”

The singer said that beyond making the film, he could see himself adapting the project for Broadway, though he did not tell Variety whether or not ‘NSync’s songs would be part of either production.

Bass’ production company has also developed The Boy Band Con: The Lou Pearlman Story, a documentary that will premiere at SXSW next month. Director Aaron Kunkel — whose credits include a short titled, My Parents Are Trump Supporters, and several episodes of Kings of Conversation — helmed the project. Pearlman put together the Backstreet Boys and ‘NSync, but he went to jail in 2008 after being convicted of several charges related to a Ponzi scheme. He also faced allegations of molesting boys. He suffered a stroke in 2010 while in prison, and he died in 2016 of cardiac arrest. The series will be available on YouTube Red after it premieres.