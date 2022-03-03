Lady Gaga, Zoë Kravitz, Chris Rock to Present at Oscars

The 2022 Oscars are just weeks away, and on Thursday, March 3, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced that Lady Gaga and Zoë Kravitz will be among the presenters at the March 27 awards show.

Also on the initial list is Dances With Wolves director Kevin Costner, Minari‘s Youn Yuh-jung, Rosie Perez, and comedian Chris Rock.

“Movies inspire us, entertain us and unite us across the globe,” said Oscars producer Will Packer in a statement. “That’s the precise goal of the show this year, and we’re thrilled to welcome the first of a stellar lineup joining the Oscars stage to help us celebrate the power of film and honor the year’s best in filmmaking.”

Gaga won the award for Best Original Song for “Shallow” from A Star Is Born in 2019, and starred in 2021’s House of Gucci. Meanwhile, Kravitz stars in the new Batman film as Catwoman, which arrives Friday. Costner is a two-time Oscar winner for Dances with Wolves, Perez was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for Fearless in 1993, and Yuh-jung took home the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress last year for Minari. While Rock hasn’t been nominated for any Oscars, he has hosted the show twice, first in 2004 and again in 2015.

The 94th Oscars will be hosted Regina Hall, Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer, marking the first time in three years the Academy Awards have had a dedicated host. This year’s Best Picture nominees include Belfast, CODA, Don’t Look Up, Drive My Car, Dune, King Richard, Licorice Pizza, Nightmare Alley, The Power of the Dog, and West Side Story.