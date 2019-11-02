Lady Gaga Set to Star in Ridley Scott’s Gucci Murder Movie

Lady Gaga has teamed up with director Ridley Scott for her next movie, her first big screen role since A Star Is Born. The upcoming film will chronicle the murder of Guccio Gucci’s grandson Maurizio Gucci, who also spearheaded the Italian fashion house, and focus on the Gucci family dynasty.

The Joanne singer is set to star as Patricia Reggiani, the wife of the murdered Gucci heir, in Scott’s forthcoming movie, Variety reports. Roberto Bentivegna penned the script for the movie, which is based on Sara Gay Forden’s book The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed.

After 12 years of marriage, Maurizio left Reggiani in 1985 for a younger woman. Reggiani was later convicted as the mastermind behind the assassination of her ex-husband in Italy in 1995. During the trial, Reggiani earned the nickname the Black Widow, serving 18 years in prison before her release in 2016.

Scott, who recently directed the 2017 Getty kidnapping film All The Money in the World, is set to produce the Gucci movie with Giannina Scott and his Scott Free Productions. The film, which has been in the works for Scott for more than a decade, once had Angelina Jolie in talks to portray Reggiani.

Gaga’s latest project follows her first movie A Star Is Born, which earned her a best actress nod and an Oscar for penning the film’s hit song “Shallow.”