Watch Lady Gaga’s ‘Shallow’ Oscar Speech: ‘If You Have a Dream, Fight for It’

After Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga’s tantalizing piano seat snuggle fest, it only felt right that A Star Is Born clinched the Oscar for Best Original Song.

The four songwriters – Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Andrew Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt – walked onstage to accept the award just as they did at the Golden Globes, where it won for Best Original Song and at the Grammy Awards earlier this month where it won for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. Only when they got to the podium this time, Gaga took centerstage.

“If you are at home and you’re sitting on your couch and you’re watching this right now, all I have to say is this is hard work,” she began with tears welling up her eyes. “I have worked hard for a long time and and it’s not about winning. What it’s about is not giving up. If you have a dream, fight for it. There’s a discipline for passion: it’s not about how many times you get rejected or you fall down and get beaten up, but how many times you stand up, and are brave and you keep on going.”

Amid the flurry of awards A Star Is Born has scooped nominations for, the vast majority have been “Shallow” (i.e. Gaga)-related. The singer, who is also nominated for Best Actress for the role, credits the film’s director and her co-star Bradley Cooper for his foresight and belief that she could carry the song and the movie to such success.

As for her real-life songwriting partner, Mark Ronson, he buttoned her frank yet passionate Oscar speech by literally bowing down and saying the only thing that one could possibly say after: “We salute you, Lady Gaga.”