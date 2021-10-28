Lady Gaga Plots ‘House of Gucci’ Takeover in New Trailer

Lady Gaga’s Patrizia Reggiani joins the warring Gucci family and plots her takeover in the new trailer for House of Gucci.

The visual features her soon-to-be-husband Adam Driver’s Maurizio Gucci, who acquaints her with the fashion family, and it’s clear Reggiani isn’t the only person who’s conniving.

“Gucci it was a name that sounded so sweet, so seductive,” Reggiani says as the Eurythmics’ “Sweet Dreams” soon soundtracks the trailer. “They had it all: wealth, style, power. Who wouldn’t kill for that?” She reminds her husband that he is not the only one carrying the Gucci name after they marry as she works to put her stamp on the label and bring in “new blood.” The blood turned out to be on her hands: Reggiani was tried and convicted of plotting her ex-husband Maurizio’s murder after he left her for another woman.

“Patrizia always gets what she wants,” Lady Gaga shared on Twitter on Thursday alongside her new character poster.

Based on Sara Gay Forden’s 2001 book, The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed, the Ridley Scott-directed film follows the family whose name is synonymous with high-end Italian fashion through three decades of their dynasty. Beneath the surface of their stylish appearances, there are power struggles, betrayals, scandal and a murder.

The film also stars Al Pacino, Jeremy Irons, Salma Hayek, Jack Huston, and Jared Leto.