Watch Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper Pen New Song in Scene From Expanded ‘A Star Is Born’

A Star is Born will return to theaters for one week with 12 minutes of new footage, including extended musical performances, Variety reports. The film will be rereleased in more than 1,150 theaters across North America starting Friday, March 1st.

Warner Bros. teased the rerelease with one of the additional scenes, in which Lady Gaga’s Ally and Bradley Cooper’s Jackson Maine share an intimate moment on an empty stage while working on a previously unreleased song called “Clover.”

The re-release will also include extended performances of the film’s opening number, “Black Eyes,” as well as “Alibi” and Ally’s famous parking lot performance of “Shallow.” There will also be a new scene in which Ally sings “Is That Alright?” to Jack during their wedding sequence, and another where Jack performs “Too Far Gone” in the studio. The rerelease will not feature any of the film’s alternate endings, however.

Originally released last October, A Star Is Born, has already grossed over $425 million. The film was nominated for multiple Oscars, including Best Picture, though took home just one: Best Original Song for “Shallow.” Gaga and Cooper notably reunited at the Oscars as well to perform the track.