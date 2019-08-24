‘Lady and the Tramp’: See First Trailer for Disney+ Live-Action Remake

Disney shared the first trailer for their live-action remake of the classic 1955 animated film Lady and the Tramp Friday at the company’s D23 convention. The movie will be among the exclusives available when the Disney+ streaming service launches November 12th.

“In Disney+’s Lady and the Tramp, a timeless re-telling of the 1955 animated classic, a pampered house dog and a tough but lovable stray embark on an unexpected adventure and, despite their differences, grow closer and come to understand the value of home,” Disney said of the film.

Like previous animated-to-live-action remakes, Lady and the Tramp makes sure to showcase its predecessors’ most memorable scenes; in this case, the iconic spaghetti-sharing sequence is teased at trailer’s end.

Tessa Thompson and Justin Theroux voice the titular canines, with Janelle Monae, Benedict Wong and Sam Elliott also contributing their voices to the remake. A rescue dog named Monte, a two-year-old Terrier mix rescued by Hollywood animal trainers in Arizona, stars as the Tramp, while a cocker spaniel named Rose is Lady. Both dogs found “forever homes” after filming, Disney previously promised.

Lady and the Tramp follows a flood of Disney live-action remakes in recent years, including Beauty and the Beast, The Jungle Book and, this year alone, Dumbo, The Lion King and Aladdin. Live-action remakes are also planned for Mulan, due out 2020, and The Little Mermaid.

At D23, Disney+ also revealed plans to revive Hilary Duff’s Lizzie McGuire, a Muppets Now series, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, three additional Marvel series (She-Hulk, Moon Knight and Ms. Marvel), and the first trailer for the Star Wars series The Mandalorian.