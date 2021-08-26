 Kristen Stewart Plays Princess Diana at a Crossroads in 'Spencer' Clip - Rolling Stone
Kristen Stewart Debuts as Princess Diana in New Teaser for ‘Spencer’

Pablo Larraín’s film about a pivotal 1991 Christmas for the Royal Family will arrive in November

Jon Blistein

Kristen Stewart plays Princess Diana at a pivotal crossroads in the new teaser trailer for Spencer, opening November 5th.

The film is set during Christmas 1991, 10 years after Diana’s marriage to Prince Charles, and amidst a flurry of rumors over infidelities and possible divorce. The film offers an imagining of how those dramas boil over while the whole Royal Family is gathered at the Queen’s Sandringham Estate for the holiday festivities.

The new teaser doesn’t offer much in the way of plot points, rather juxtaposes the staid preparations for the holidays with Diana’s struggles to fit in or find peace — both amongst her family and amidst the constant press scrutiny. At the end of the clip, a confidante seems to tell Diana that the Royal Family likely knows everything about her, to which she replies, “They don’t.”

Spencer was directed by Pablo Larraín and based on a script by Steven Knight. Along with Stewart, the film stars Timothy Spall, Jack Farthing, Sean Harris, and Sally Hawkins.

