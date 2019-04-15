See Courtney Love Portray a Hollywood Producer in ‘J.T. Leroy’

Courtney Love plays a skeptical Hollywood producer in an exclusive clip for the upcoming film J.T. LeRoy, which premieres in theaters on April 26th.

The film stars Kristen Stewart stars Savannah Knoop, who spends six years posing as burgeoning author J.T. LeRoy, a male character entirely fabricated by her zany sister-in-law Laura Albert (Laura Dern). As J.T. rises to fame, Knoop and Albert do their best to disguise her gender—from telling a producer (Love) that she’s a deaf mute to sardonically reciprocating questions in a press conference, à la Bob Dylan circa 1965. “Are you really say who you are?” she quips to a French reporter. “I can’t really tell, are you a man?”

In the video above, Sasha (Love) conducts a business meeting with Stewart’s LeRoy and Dern’s Albert. Love asks LeRoy several questions (“What are you wearing? What’s happening to all the money?”) that Albert answers for him, causing Sasha to curtly say, “Why do you keep answering for him?” After Albert gives a nervous response about finding a “guide” for LeRoy, Sasha sarcastically replies, “Alright, Oliver Twist.”

Love began her acting career in 1986, playing Gretchen in Sid and Nancy. Ten years later, she starred in her most notable role as Althea Leasure Flynt in The People vs. Larry Flynt.