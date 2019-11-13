 Kristen Stewart Faces Down the FBI as Jean Seberg in New Trailer – Rolling Stone
Kristen Stewart Faces Down the FBI as Jean Seberg in New Trailer

Stewart portrays French New Wave actress as she’s hunted down for her support of the Black Panther Party

By

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All

In the new trailer for Amazon Studios’ Seberg, beloved Hollywood actress Kristen Stewart stars as beloved Hollywood actress Jean Seberg as she faces down the FBI in a COINTELPRO investigation.

In the late Sixties, Seberg was best known for starring as the American love interest in French New Wave films, most famously in Breathless. But she became a target of the FBI thanks to her support of the Black Panther Party and her affair with Hakim Jamal. Seberg tells her story through the lens of a historical thriller, following her struggle to remain afloat in her career as COINTELPRO works to take her down.

Seberg is directed by Benedict Andrews, from a script by Anna Waterhouse and Joe Shrapnel. Alongside Stewart, the film stars Jack O’Connell, Margaret Qualley, Zazie Beetz, Vince Vaughn and Anthony Mackie. A release date for the film hasn’t been announced yet, but the trailer teases that it will be “coming soon” to select theaters.

