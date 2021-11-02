Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer Are Engaged: ‘We’re Totally Gonna Do It’

Screenwriter Dylan Meyer put a ring on it. In an interview with Howard Stern via E! News, Kristen Stewart said her partner of two years has proposed to her.

“We’re marrying, we’re totally gonna do it,” Stewart said on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show. “I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. We’re marrying, it’s happening.” The actress appeared on Stern’s show on Tuesday, where she also discussed her upcoming role as Princess Diana in Spencer, which arrives in theaters on Nov. 5.

The engagement looks to have been in the cards for some time. Around a year ago, Stewart previously told Stern that she couldn’t “fucking wait” to propose to Meyer. “I think good things happen fast,” she said.

The couple first met on a movie some eight years ago, Stewart said, but they only reconnected about two years ago. “She rocked up at a friend’s birthday and I was like, ‘Where have you been and how have I not known you?'” the actress said. She appeared to fall pretty quickly as Stewart professed her love for Meyer about two weeks later at a bar late at night. “Her friends were there or whatever. They walked out and I was just like, ‘Aw man, I’m so fucking in love with you.’ Like, done.”

They began dating following Stewart’s breakup with model Stella Maxwell and Meyer and Stewart were first seen together publicly in August 2019. Prior to dating Maxwell, Stewart dated her Twilight costar Robert Pattinson until 2013.