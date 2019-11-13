Watch Kristen Bell and Jimmy Fallon Sing the ‘History of Disney Songs’

Kristen Bell and Jimmy Fallon performed a medley of 17 Disney classics in a segment for The Tonight Show. To reimagine the history of Disney songs, the pair took on everything from “Under the Sea” to “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” to “You’ve Got a Friend in Me,” as well as a few songs from Frozen.

The clip opens with the pair joining forces on “When You Wish Upon a Star” before they jump into a lively rendition of “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” from Mary Poppins. The duo gets through the quick-fire collection of songs in five minutes (with only a few costume changes and one prop lion), ending with “Into the Unknown” from the upcoming film Frozen 2, which Fallon takes a little too seriously. Bell takes over for the finale, a passionate performance of “Let It Go” that is accompanied by snow.

Bell also sat down for an interview with Fallon to discuss returning to the Frozen franchise and her history as a fan of Disney. Bell stars as the voice of Anna in Frozen 2, which is in theaters November 22nd. Directed by Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, the film also features the voices of Idina Menzel, Josh Gad and Evan Rachel Wood.