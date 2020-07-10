 Actor Kiki Layne on Charlize Theron, Regina King, Storm in X-Men - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1341: American Uprising
Read Next Megan Thee Stallion Vogues for 'Savage' Performance During 'Legendary' Finale Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Movies Movie News

‘The First Time’ With Kiki Layne

If Beale Street Could Talk actor talks her new film The Old Guard, wanting to play Storm from X-Men

By

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All

Kiki Layne had a screen debut that may sound familiar to any working Chicago performer. “Must have been my episode of Chicago Med,” the actress and star of Netflix’s The Old Guard says, punctuating it with a laugh. “All Chicago actors know: It was either on Chicago MedChicago FireChicago P.D. Somewhere in Chicagoland, you ended up, you got yourself a credit.”

In this episode of “The First Time,” Layne discussed her new role alongside Charlize Theron — “Charlize is dope as fuck” — and the filming process for The Old Guard, which is now streaming on Netflix.

“The first action sequence…is literally the first thing we shot for the film,” she says. “So I get to set, and already I have the first-day-of-work jitters. But then also, first-day-of-work, ‘Hey, get on this tiny airplane and throw some punches at Charlize Theron’ — I was sitting there like, ‘Girl, if you actually hit her…it is all over!'”

Layne also recalls meeting a personal idol, Regina King, on the set of director Barry Jenkins’ If Beale Street Could Talk, and the first time she got introduced to a passion of hers, X-Men, through the cartoon series, where she developed a strong connection with the kickass Storm character (who has also been portrayed by Halle Berry and, most recently, Alexandra Shipp).

“Storm is a goddess, and I feel like that has been missing,” Layne explains. “We’ve been downplaying how powerful she actually is.”

In This Article: Charlize Theron, Netflix, The First Time

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1341: American Uprising
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.