‘The First Time’ With Kiki Layne

Kiki Layne had a screen debut that may sound familiar to any working Chicago performer. “Must have been my episode of Chicago Med,” the actress and star of Netflix’s The Old Guard says, punctuating it with a laugh. “All Chicago actors know: It was either on Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D. Somewhere in Chicagoland, you ended up, you got yourself a credit.”

In this episode of “The First Time,” Layne discussed her new role alongside Charlize Theron — “Charlize is dope as fuck” — and the filming process for The Old Guard, which is now streaming on Netflix.

“The first action sequence…is literally the first thing we shot for the film,” she says. “So I get to set, and already I have the first-day-of-work jitters. But then also, first-day-of-work, ‘Hey, get on this tiny airplane and throw some punches at Charlize Theron’ — I was sitting there like, ‘Girl, if you actually hit her…it is all over!'”

Layne also recalls meeting a personal idol, Regina King, on the set of director Barry Jenkins’ If Beale Street Could Talk, and the first time she got introduced to a passion of hers, X-Men, through the cartoon series, where she developed a strong connection with the kickass Storm character (who has also been portrayed by Halle Berry and, most recently, Alexandra Shipp).

“Storm is a goddess, and I feel like that has been missing,” Layne explains. “We’ve been downplaying how powerful she actually is.”