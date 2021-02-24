‘Kid 90’ Tells Story of Nineties Child Stars Through Soleil Moon Frye’s Home Movies

Punky Brewster star Soleil Moon Frye’s home videos from the Nineties are the focus of Kid 90, a Hulu documentary about the actress’ experiences as a teenaged star — and that of other child actors — during that decade.

“As a teenager in the Nineties, Soleil Moon Frye carried a video camera everywhere she went. She documented hundreds of hours of footage and then locked it away for over 20 years,” the film’s synopsis states. “After all this time, Kid 90 unlocks the vault and presents a true time capsule of a group of friends growing up in Hollywood and New York City.”

Among the fellow child actors in Frye’s circle were Saved by the Bell’s Mark-Paul Gosselaar, David Arquette, Stephen Dorff, Balthazar Getty, Beverly Hills 90210’s Brian Austin Green, and more. “The most awkward period of your life… that’s when we were in front of the cameras,” Gosselaar says in the trailer.

The preview also hints at the impact being a child star has on a teenager later in life, as one of Frye’s friends, Jonathan Brandis — shown in the trailer during happier times — died by suicide in 2003.

Kid 90 premieres exclusively on Hulu on March 12th. Frye will also reprise her famed role in a new Punky Brewster revival where she plays a single mom with three kids; that sitcom arrives on Peacock on Thursday, February 25th.