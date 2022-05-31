 Kevin Spacey 'Confident' He'll Beat Sexual Assault Charges in U.K. - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Halsey’s Label Pledges Support for Singer Following TikTok Kerfuffle: ‘We Love You’
Home Movies Movie News

Kevin Spacey Says He’ll ‘Voluntarily Appear’ in U.K. to Face Sexual Assault Charges, Is ‘Confident’ He’ll Win

Actor said he would “voluntarily appear” in court after being charged with four counts of sexual assault and one count of “penetrative sexual activity without consent”

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All
kevin spacey britain sexual assault allegations chargeskevin spacey britain sexual assault allegations charges

Kevin Spacey leaving court in New York City in May 2022.

John Minchillo/AP Photo

Kevin Spacey said he’s “confident” he will beat the multiple charges of sexual assault that were filed against him in the United Kingdom last week.

In a statement shared with Rolling Stone via his lawyer, Spacey said he would “voluntarily appear” in the U.K. to face the charges. Spacey is facing four counts of sexual assault for alleged incidents with three men that took place between 2005 and 2013; he’s also facing one charge of “causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.”

Spacey’s full statement read, “I very much appreciate the Crown Prosecution Service’s statement in which they carefully reminded the media and the public that I am entitled to a fair trial, and innocent until proven otherwise. While I am disappointed with their decision to move forward, I will voluntarily appear in the U.K. as soon as can be arranged and defend myself against these charges, which I am confident will prove my innocence.”

Related Stories

Kevin Spacey Charged With Four Counts of Sexual Assault in U.K.
Kevin Spacey, James Franco, and More Are Trying to Make Comebacks at Cannes

Related Stories

50 Greatest Movie Superheroes
50 Best Action Movies of All Time

Two of the charges against Spacey stem from two alleged incidents in March 2005 involving one man. Spacey is also accused of sexually assaulting a second man in Aug. 2008; the “penetrative sexual activity without consent” charge also stems from this alleged incident. The last sexual assault charge is connected to an April 2013 complaint in Gloucestershire. 

Along with the criminal charges in the U.K., Spacey is facing a lawsuit filed by Anthony Rapp, who was the first person to publicly accuse the actor of sexual misconduct in 2017. Rapp sued Spacey in Sept. 2020, claiming the actor assaulted him in a Manhattan apartment after befriending him while they both worked on Broadway. Rapp claimed a visibly intoxicated Spacey picked him up, put him on a bed, climbed on top of him, and made sexual advances before Rapp was able to flee. Spacey has denied the allegations. 

Spacey has faced other allegations and legal actions as well, though not many have come to fruition. In 2019, He pleaded not guilty to charges of indecent assault and battery tied to a 2016 incident where he was accused of sticking his hand down an 18-year-old man’s pants and grabbing his genitals, but those charges were dropped after the alleged victim called off a civil suit. Another lawsuit filed by a John Doe was put on hold after the alleged victim died in Sept. 2019.

In recent months, Spacey has also begun trying to return to professional acting. Peter Five Eight, a noir drama with Spacey’s first starring role since his career came to a halt in 2017, just screened out-of-competition at Cannes. It was also recently announced that he would star in the historical drama, 1242. 

In This Article: Kevin Spacey, sexual assault

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1363: How Blackpink Went From Strangers to Sisters to Pop Supernovas
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.