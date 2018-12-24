Kevin Spacey Charged With Felony Sexual Assault in 2016 Incident

A sexual assault accusation levied against Kevin Spacey last year has resulted in the actor facing felony charges for allegedly assaulting the teenage son of a Boston news anchor in 2016.

In November 2017, anchor Heather Unruh accused Spacey of plying her 18-year-old son with alcohol before grabbing his genitals. “The victim, my son, was a starstruck, straight 18-year-old man,” Unruh told reporters last year. “When my son was drunk, Spacey made his move and sexually assaulted him. I want to make it clear: This was a criminal act.

“I want to see Kevin Spacey go to jail,” she added. “I want to see Kevin Spacey have the hand of justice come down on him, not just for my son, but for the many others who have yet to speak their truth.”

Per the Barnstable County Superior Court clerk’s office, according to Variety, Spacey will be arraigned on a charge of indecent assault and battery on a person 14 or over at Nantucket District Court on January 7th.

Spacey’s lawyer did not immediately reply to Rolling Stone’s request for comment.

Earlier on Monday, the actor posted a cryptic video of himself as former House of Cards president Frank Underwood in a kitchen clad in a Santa-adorned smock. “I showed you my deepest, darkest secrets,” he says in character to the camera. “I showed you exactly what people are capable of. I shocked you with my honesty but mostly I challenged you and made you think. And you trusted me, even though you know you shouldn’t.”

The video, titled Let’s Be Frank, also features Spacey saying that, “Of course, some believed everything and they’ve just been waiting with bated breath to hear me confess it all. They’re just dying to have me declare that everything said is true and that I got what I deserved. Wouldn’t that be easy?”

Spacey goes on to seemingly refute the multiple charges of sexual misconduct that began in 2017. “But you wouldn’t believe the worst without evidence, would you?” he says, his voice rising. “You wouldn’t rush to judgments without facts, would you? Did you? … I can promise you this: If I didn’t pay the price for the things we both knew I did do, I’m certainly not going to pay the price for the things I didn’t do.

“Despite all the poppycock, the animosity, the headlines, the impeachment without a trial. … Despite even my own death, I feel surprisingly good and my confidence grows each day that soon enough you will know the full truth,” Spacey added.

Despite House of Cards killing off Spacey’s character before the show’s sixth and final season, Spacey hints in what appears to be an extended metaphor that Underwood is not really dead. “You never actually saw me die, did you?” he says. “Conclusions can be so deceiving.” A source close to Netflix told Variety that the streaming network had no involvement in the video.

In October 2017, actor Anthony Rapp told Buzzfeed that he was at a party at Spacey’s apartment when he was 14 years old. Rapp claimed Spacey approached him and threw him atop a bed. “He was trying to seduce me,” Rapp said. “I don’t know if I would have used that language. But I was aware that he was trying to get with me sexually.”

After pushing Spacey off of him, Rapp ran into the bathroom before making his way to the front door. “He followed me to the front door of the apartment, and as I opened the door to leave, he was leaning on the front door[frame],” Rapp said. “And he was like, ‘Are you sure you wanna go?’ I said, ‘Yes, good night,’ and then I did leave.”

Spacey apologized for “deeply inappropriate drunken behavior” in a statement, but received widespread condemnation for coming out as gay in the same statement. Since Rapp’s accusation, nearly two dozen men have accused Spacey of inappropriate touching and unwanted advances. Spacey remains under criminal investigation for sexual misconduct in the United Kingdom.