Kevin Smith Serves Up Crazed Horror Mayhem in ‘Killroy Was Here’ Trailer

Kevin Smith has dropped a delightfully deranged trailer for his upcoming horror flick/campy bloodbath, Killroy Was Here.

As the title suggests, the film is loosely based on the “Kilroy was here” graffiti — popular among American soldiers during World War II — which depicted a man with a long nose hanging over a wall. For the film, Smith turns “Kilroy” into an actual person, Roy Huggins — a crazed soldier with cannibalistic tendencies capable of haunting and hunting down whoever he likes.

The trailer, however, is a little vague on who exactly Killroy is trying to kill and why. Killroy Was Here is being billed as an anthology film, and as such the trailer seems to offer a mishmash of storylines that Killroy could help thread together. For now though, viewers will simply have to content themselves with an outrageously gruesome montage of bad priests, murderous alligators, creepy grandmas and lots and lots and lots of fake blood.

Killroy Was Here stars Chris Jericho, Jason Mewes, Harley Quinn Smith and Ralph Garman. A release date for the film has yet to be announced.