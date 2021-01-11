Kevin Hart Signs Four-Film Netflix Deal

Kevin Hart has reached a long-term deal with Netflix. The actor-comedian will star in and produce four feature films for the streaming platform, followed by a first-look arrangement with his company HartBeat Productions.

Hart, in a statement obtained by the Hollywood Reporter, called the partnership “an amazing opportunity.”

“I am excited to act in and produce cutting-edge films with Netflix,” he said. “I am extremely grateful to Ted Sarandos and Scott Stuber, we share the same creative vision and always put the audience first. This business is about growth and my HartBeat team continues to exceed my expectations with their ability to develop stories and relationships. Our goal is to make the HartBeat name synonymous with first class entertainment and narratives.”

Stuber, Netflix’s head of film, added that Netflix has “enjoyed a long relationship” with Hart. “He’s a hands-on producer, and it’s been great to watch him build an incredible company with HartBeat,” he said. “There are very few artists who can attract audiences of all ages and succeed in making comedies, dramas and family films.”

The deal follows Hart’s November-released Netflix stand-up special, No F***s Given. He also worked with the company on a handful of 2019 projects: the stand-up title Kevin Hart: Irresponsible, the six-part docuseries Don’t F**k This Up, which documents the aftermath of his Academy Awards hosting controversy; and his variety special Kevin Hart’s Guide to Black History.

Hart will reportedly soon begin filming the Netflix dramatic limited series True Story, though that project is not part of his new deal.