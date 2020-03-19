Kevin Bacon Advocates for Social Distancing With ‘Six Degrees’ Initiative

Kevin Bacon knows a thing or six about how interconnected the world is, given he’s long been a central figure discussed in the six degrees of separation concept, which asserts that each of us are linked by six or less people. Expanding on the “Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon” game people play to try to find the shortest connection between any given actor and Bacon based on their association with Bacon’s work, the actor took to social media to use that idea to launch an initiative advocating for social distancing in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Hi folks. You know me, right? I’m technically only six degrees away from you,” he said in a video he posted on Instagram. “Right now, like people around the world, I’m staying home because it saves lives and it is the only way we’re gonna slow down the spread of this coronavirus.” He added that everyone has a person they should want to protect and stay home for, and he cited his longtime partner, actress Kyra Sedgwick, as his reason.

In his post, he encouraged people to tag six friends to share who they are staying home for and to use the hashtag #IStayHomeFor so he could find the posts and share them. “The more folks the merrier — we’re all connected by various degrees (trust me, I know!),” he wrote, concluding, “Let’s use this 6 Degree thing to do some good!”