Watch Kenneth Branagh Flashback to 1969 in ‘Belfast’ Trailer

Focus Features has released the first trailer for Belfast, written and directed by Kenneth Branagh.

The semi-autobiographical film, which stars Caitriona Balfe, Judi Dench, Jamie Dornan, Ciaran Hinds and Jude Hill, arrives in theaters November 12th. The official synopsis describes it as “a poignant story of love, laughter and loss in one boy’s childhood, amid the music and social tumult of the late 1960s.”

Belfast, which Branagh also produced, will premiere at the Telluride Film Festival this weekend, and at the Toronto International Film Festival later this month.

Branagh will also reprise the role of detective Hercule Poirot in his adaptation of Agatha Christie’s Death on the Nile, which has been delayed several times due to the pandemic. The film follows the director’s spin on Murder on the Orient Express in 2017, and assembles an all-star cast of characters, with Gal Gadot, Rose Leslie, Letitia Wright, Armie Hammer, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Tom Bateman (reprising his Orient Express role), Jennifer Saunders and more taking part in Christie’s classic murder mystery.