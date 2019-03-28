Watch Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas Star in Adorable ‘UglyDolls’ Trailer

A determined group of less-than-perfect dolls set out to stick it to their flawless counterparts in the charming new trailer for UglyDolls, out May 3rd.

The animated movie – adapted from the popular toy line – boasts an all-star cast that includes several musicians such as Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, Janelle Monáe, Pitbull and Blake Shelton. Clarkson stars as Moxy, an UglyDoll, who leads her friends from Uglyville to the town of Perfection where Lou (Jonas) recruits and trains pristine dolls to find owners in the real world.

Lou unsurprisingly rebuffs the efforts of Moxy and her friends to find owners of their own. But the motley crew persists and the trailer is packed with feel-good jokes as they team up with a lonely perfect doll, Mandy (Monáe), to prove their worth, flaws and all.

The Ugly Dolls cast also includes Emma Roberts, Wanda Sykes, Gabriel Iglesias, Bebe Rexha, Charli XCX and Lizzo. The UglyDolls soundtrack arrives April 26th and will feature new music from many of the cast members, including Clarkson, whose lead single, “Broken and Beautiful” arrived earlier this week.