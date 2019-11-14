Keanu Reeves Is a Wise Ball of Tumbleweed in the Goofy New ‘SpongeBob’ Movie Trailer

Keanu Reeves plays a sage piece of sagebrush who helps SpongeBob Squarepants on his quest to find his missing pet snail Gary in the new trailer for The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run.

In the new film, SpongeBob enlists his best friend Patrick to help him find Gary after discovering the animal’s been “snail-napped.” At one point, their journey leads them onto land, where they encounter Reeves, his head floating in a ball of tumbleweed. “Call me Sage… I’m made out of sage and I am sage, so it works out pretty well,” he says. When Patrick haughtily responds that his name means “toaster” in Celtic, Reeves deadpans, “I’m pretty sure it doesn’t.”

The rest of the trailer boasts plenty of cartoon goofiness as SpongeBob and Patrick venture to “the Lost City of Atlantic City” to save Gary. There, the duo try to complete their mission without getting too distracted or blowing it all at the roulette table (“Put it on ‘L!'” Patrick declares, pointing to the number seven).

Sponge on the Run marks the third SpongeBob Squarepants movie, and first to be made entirely with CGI (the last two mixed live action and animation). The film is set to hit theaters May 2020.