See Keanu Reeves’ John Wick Fight With a Lightsaber

Today in “Things You Didn’t Know You Needed, But Definitely Do”: ImmersionVFX has recut a scene from John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum to involve Keanu Reeves’ John Wick going into battle with a lightsaber. In the clip, Wick fights Mark Dacoscos’ Zero and his minions with a purple lightsaber (the villains, of course, use red ones).

The clip, titled “John Wick With Lightsabers,” lasts nearly five minutes, with every original weapon replaced with one of the glowing Jedi swords. It’s part of a series ImmersionVFX has created, which also features lightsabers being added to movies like Indiana Jones, The Hobbit, Game of Thrones and Thor Ragnarok. Here, though, Reeves is pretty believable with one of the iconic weapons, suggesting that Disney might want to look into a Star Wars-John Wick crossover down the line.

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, the third film in the action franchise, came out earlier this year. The fourth chapter in the John Wick series is due out May 21, 2021, which is ironically the same day the fourth edition of The Matrix is set to drop (both of which will star Reeves). Earlier this week Reeves and Alex Winter appeared in the first look at the upcoming third installment of the Bill and Ted saga, Bill and Ted Face the Music, which is out August 21st, 2020.