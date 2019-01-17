×
Watch Keanu Reeves Confront Assassin Army in ‘John Wick 3’ Trailer

Third installment of beloved action franchise hits theaters this May

Keanu Reeves’ ultimate action hero John Wick fends off seemingly every assassin in the world in the wild new trailer for John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum.

The new film picks up right after the events of the 2017 sequel with Wick finding himself with a $14 million bounty on his head after killing a high-ranking crime boss in the Continental Hotel, a safe haven for criminals. In order to survive, Wick must fight his way out of New York City and he does so using every outrageous action movie trick in the book.

The John Wick 3 trailer offers some incredible scenes of the titular hero at his most creative, whether he’s chucking assault rifles at goons, swinging swords on a motorcycle, breaking someone’s teeth with a book or, most impressively, picking off henchmen while riding a horse through the New York City streets.

Along with Reeves, John Wick 3 will star Halle Berry, Ian McShane, Laurence Fishburne, Lance Reddick, Anjelica Houston and John Leguizamo. Chad Stahelski directed the film, which opens May 17th.

