‘The Matrix Resurrections’ Trailer: Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss Reacquaint in Blue Pill World

It’s been a long wait for the fourth installment of The Matrix series, and its main characters have already forgotten each other in that time, as the new trailer for the Lana Wachowski-directed The Matrix Resurrections showcases.

In the highly anticipated new clip, Keanu Reeves first appears as Thomas (also known as hacker Neo), in the simulated world of the Matrix where he has a disturbing meeting with his therapist (Neil Patrick Harris). “I’ve had dreams that weren’t just dreams,” Thomas shares, as flashbacks from updated classic scenes from the franchise play out, including the scrolling neon green code and the back of seated Trinity, who in the original movie escapes authorities in that scene. He asks his therapist, “Am I crazy?”

As Thomas stumbles through his false reality, where he’s under the spell of blue pills that keep him in check, he begins to notice cracks in the surface, such as mirrors morphing his appearance. He meets Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) and although they have been long acquainted, as they shake hands, she asks, “Have we met?” And they both seem to realize they have.

When he’s offered a red pill, Thomas is ushered through a portal to “the truth.” He encounters a blue-haired character (Jessica Henwick), who appears to be on the side of the truth and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s character. Like the early films in the franchise, scenes move between present day alternate reality and the dystopian and futuristic world where humans are plugged into machines.

Earlier in the week, a new website teaser was released for the sci-fi film, which features a red and blue pill for visitors to choose. Each leads to different outcomes and reveals snippets from the movie. The Matrix Resurrections opens in theaters on December 22nd and on HBO Max, where it will be available for 30 days following its theatrical release.