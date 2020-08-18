Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter Talk ‘Bill & Ted Face the Music’

It’s been nearly 30 years since Bill S. Preston, Esq., and Ted “Theodore” Logan graced the big screen, but on August 28th, the most excellent duo, played by Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves, respectively, are back. The franchise’s long-awaited third installment, Bill & Ted Face the Music, kicks off with the San Dimas, California, valley guys in midlife crisis, wrestling with their failure to become rock stars and wondering if their music still has the chance to save the world.

In June, the co-stars sat down with Rolling Stone writer (and Bill & Ted superfan) Andy Greene to discuss the saga’s humble beginnings (“If the camera moved a quarter of a centimeter, you would see chewing gum and string and people hanging upside down to hold up a piece of a set,” Winter says), the fantastically weird sequel, the actors’ special bond, and why it took so damn long for this likely final chapter to come together. Just don’t call it an afterthought. “There’s a lot of love in the meal that’s been prepared,” Reeves says.