Watch Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter Talk ‘Bill and Ted’ on ‘Colbert’

With Bill & Ted Face The Music hitting VOD this weekend, Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter videoed into The Late Show to talk about the return of the much-loved franchise and the actors’ decades-long friendship.

As the duo told Stephen Colbert, before they were co-stars, the actors first bonded during the audition process.

“We were very young and Keanu had a motorcycle helmet with him and I had a motorcycle helmet with me. We kind of went, ‘Oh, you ride? Oh, you play bass? Oh, you have the same taste in theater and film and literature. Oh, that’s cool,’” Winter said. “So we hit it off right away just as friends, and it took a long time to get the parts so we kind of became friends along the journey of auditioning for Bill & Ted.”

Face the Music arrives nearly 30 years after the two appeared in 1991’s Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey, and the actors credited the films’ undying fanbase as well as the franchise’s writers for the latest chapter, which has been a decade in the making.

“Eventually with fan support… that kind of rose up and convinced some of the business people in show business to get behind the project, and Alex and I were behind it,” Reeves said. “Bill and Ted bring smiles. It makes people feel good.”

Colbert closed out the interview by asking Reeves — currently in Berlin to film The Matrix 4 — between the actor’s two big-screen ass-kickers, who would win in a fight, Neo or John Wick? “They wouldn’t fight,” Reeves said, evading an answer.