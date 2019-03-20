Bill & Ted Make It Official: ‘Face the Music’ Out Summer 2020

The third installment of the Bill and Ted saga, Bill and Ted Face the Music, will open in theaters August 21st, 2020.

Production on the film is set to begin this summer in New Orleans with original stars, Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter, reprising their roles as the titular time traveling slackers. The two actors also shared a quick video in which they introduced themselves as Bill and Ted’s band, Wyld Stallyns, and thanked fans for their support.

Along with Reeves and Winter, Bill and Ted Face the Music will feature a script from franchise creators, Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon. Dean Parisot (Galaxy Quest, Red 2) will direct the movie.

“The stakes are higher than ever for William “Bill” S. Preston Esq. (Winter) and Theodore “Ted” Logan (Reeves),” Orion Pictures said of the film. “Yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny, the now middle-aged best friends set out on a new adventure, when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it and bring harmony to the universe. Along the way, they will be helped by their families, old friends and a few music legends.”

Face the Music will be set several decades after the events of Bogus Journey, with Bill and Ted stuck in the doldrums of middle age and still struggling to write the Wyld Stallyns song that was prophesied to save the world. After a visitor from the future warns Bill and Ted that their music remains the key to humanity’s survival, the pair and their daughters embark on another time-hopping adventure, meeting historical figures and music legends on their quest for inspiration.

Reeves and Winter first starred as Bill and Ted in 1989’s Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure, while the sequel, Bogus Journey, arrived in 1991. In recent years, Winter and Reeves had teased a third installment, but an official announcement that the project was in pre-production only arrived last May.