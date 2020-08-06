 Watch New Behind-the-Scenes Clip From 'Bill and Ted Face the Music' - Rolling Stone
Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter Discuss Their Most Excellent Bond as Bill and Ted

Samara Weaving, Brigette Lundy-Paine talk picking up the torch in new behind-the-scenes clip for Face the Music

Jon Blistein

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter chat about their bond as Bill and Ted — and seeing the movie recreated with a new generation — in a new behind-the-scenes featurette for Bill and Ted Face the Music.

The short clip opens with producer Scott Kroopf recalling the audition process for the original film, Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure, and how, of all the actors they auditioned, Winter and Reeves exhibited the ideal chemistry. “Reeves and I had read together earlier, and then kind of got broken apart and brought back together again,” Winter says.

Kroopf then notes that the exact same chemistry was apparent with Samara Weaving and Brigette Lundy-Paine, who were cast as Bill and Ted’s respective daughters — fittingly nicknamed Billie and Thea. But not only did Weaving and Lundy-Paine form their own triumphant duo, but both really took after their on-screen fathers as well: “I shadowed Keanu for the last year,” Lundy-Paine quips. “I was there in the kitchen, I was there in the bathroom, I was there at work.”

Bill and Ted Face the Music will be released in theaters and on-demand services on August 28th.

