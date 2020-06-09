Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter Return to the Phone Booth in ‘Bill and Ted 3’ Trailer

Bill and Ted set out to finally write the song that will unite the world in the first trailer for Bill and Ted 3: Face the Music, which is set to open in theaters August 21st.

The long-awaited film finds Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves reprising their roles as the titular time travelers, although now they’re stuck in the doldrums of middle age, and their band, Wyld Stallyns, is playing $2 taco night showcases instead of bringing the world together in rock & roll harmony.

In the trailer, a visitor from the future warns Bill and Ted that the stakes are now higher than ever, so — after a brief discussion on the nature of copyright law when it comes to time-traveling and stealing from one’s self — the duo jump back in their trusty phone booth and set out to track down their future selves and their life-altering song.

The trailer doesn’t offer too much in the way of plot points, but it does find Bill and Ted encountering some very muscular versions of themselves, and reuniting with their old foe and bandmate from Bill and Ted’s Bogus Journey, Death (played by William Sadler). Bill and Ted 3 will also feature Samara Weaving and Brigette Lundy-Paine as Bill and Ted’s respective daughters, Thea and Billie, who join their dads on their journey.

The cast for Bill and Ted 3 also features Kid Cudi (playing himself), Kristen Schaal, Anthony Carrigan, Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, Jillian Bell, Holland Taylor and Beck Bennett. Franchise creators Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon wrote the script, while Dean Parisot directed.