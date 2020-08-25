Watch Kate Winslet, Saoirse Ronan Fall in Love in ‘Ammonite’ Trailer

Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan star in the 19th-century romantic drama Ammonite, which released its first trailer on Tuesday. The film is an official 2020 selection at the Cannes, Telluride, and Toronto film festivals, and will premiere November 13th in theaters.

Set in 1840s England, Ammonite centers on the real-life fossil hunter Mary Anning, portrayed by Winslet, who was revered for her finds of Jurassic fossils along the cliffs of the English Channel. In the fictionalized version, some of her discoveries end up in renowned institutions like the British Museum, but she must resort to finding and selling fossils to tourists in order to support herself and her ailing mother.

One day, a man asks for her help in lifting his wife (Ronan) out of her state of “melancholia,” by taking her on as a sort of apprentice. As Anning and the young woman work together, searching for fossils along the shoreline, an intense relationship develops that will alter their lives forever.

Ammonite also stars Gemma Jones, James McArdle, Alec Secareanu and Fiona Shaw. The film was directed and written by Francis Lee, who previously directed the 2017 romantic drama God’s Own Country, and was produced by Iain Canning, Emile Sherman and Fodhla Cronin O’Reilly.