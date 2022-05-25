Kate Moss Says Johnny Depp ‘Never Pushed’ Her Down Stairs During Amber Heard Trial

Kate Moss took the stand Wednesday in the $50 million defamation trial between Depp and his ex-wife, Amber Heard to deny that her ex-boyfriend Depp ever assaulted her during their four-year relationship.

During her video testimony, the model recalled an incident that occurred during a trip to Jamaica with Depp. “We were leaving the room and Johnny left the room before I did. There had been a rainstorm, and as I left the room, I slid down the stairs and I hurt my back,” she said. “And I screamed because I didn’t know what happened to me and I was in pain.”

Moss said Depp immediately ran to her side and “carried me to my room and got me medical attention.”

When directly asked if Depp was the cause of the her fall, Moss clearly stated: “No. He never pushed me, kicked me, or threw me down any stairs.” Moss testified for less than five minutes and was not cross-examined.

Moss was called to the stand after Heard made a passing reference to the model and a rumor that Depp pushed her down a flight of stairs while they were dating earlier during the trial. (Moss and Depp were romantically linked from 1994 to 1998.) The accusation came as she described a fight in which she admitted to hitting Depp, claiming she was trying to stop the actor from pushing her sister, Whitney, down stairs during an alleged altercation.

Depp has adamantly denied that he ever abused Heard, and instead, his team has attempted to frame Heard as the physically aggressive party in the marriage throughout the trial.