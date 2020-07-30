Watch the Trailer for Miranda July’s Quirky Heist Film ‘Kajillionaire’

The first full-length trailer for Kajillionaire — the latest bizarre comedy from Miranda July — is here. The film earned rave reviews when it premiered at Sundance earlier this year, and it’s scheduled to arrive in theaters on September 18th.

Kajillionaire stars Evan Rachel Wood as Old Dolio, a 26-year-old outcast who was raised by her parents — Theresa (Debra Winger) and Robert (Richard Jenkins) — to be a con artist. When the three of them try to pull off an elaborate, rushed heist, they charm a stranger (Gina Rodriguez) into joining their plot, but the woman opens up Old Dolio’s mind to a whole new world of possibilities — namely, one of kindness and compassion.

July first announced Kajillionaire back in 2018, when Brad Pitt and Youree Henley signed on to produce the project under Plan B Entertainment and Annapurna Pictures. It marks her first feature film since 2011’s The Future. In a positive review for the movie, Indiewire critic David Ehrlich wrote: “Elevated by an extraordinary Evan Rachel Wood performance that finds her character literally discovering her free will, Kajillionaire splits the difference between Shoplifters and Parasite: It’s an understated dramedy with bite, oscillating from the implication that family bonds are bullshit to the conclusion that everybody deserves a little tough love.”

Kajillionaire was previously scheduled to be released on June 19th but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.