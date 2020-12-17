 Justin Timberlake Stars as in 'Palmer' Trailer - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Bruce Springsteen and Jackson Browne Added to Steven Van Zandt's Holiday Fundraiser
Home Movies Movie News

Justin Timberlake Stars as an Ex-Convict Turned Mentor in ‘Palmer’ Trailer

Film is an inspiring story of two outsiders bonded by the belief that you can determine your own future

By

Senior Editor, Rolling Stone

Jeff Ihaza's Most Recent Stories

View All

Apple TV+ dropped the trailer for its latest original film Palmer, starring Justin Timberlake. The movie, which is slated for release on January 29th, is the latest in Apple TV+’s growing roster of original films starring major celebrities.

Palmer tells the story of Eddie Palmer (Timberlake), a former high school football star whose life takes a dramatic turn after a criminal conviction lands him in jail for 12 years. Upon returning to his hometown in Louisiana, he finds that the community that once cheered him on is less accepting of his past than he’d hoped. After his grandmother’s neighbor skips town, Palmer finds himself taking care of her young son, 7-year-old son Sam (Ryder Allen), who is exploring the contours of gender much to the discomfort of his classmates and teachers. What follows is an inspiring story of two outsiders bonded by the belief that you can determine your own future.

Apple TV+ launched last year and has already enlisted a number of high-profile actors and directors to create original content. In October, it premiered On the Rocks, a Sofia Coppola directed film starring Rashida Jones and Bill Murray. Apple TV+ is available on all Apple devices as well as on Amazon Fire and Google Chromecast.

In This Article: Apple TV, Justin Timberlake, Streaming TV/Movies

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1346: Musicians on Musicians: Paul McCartney & Taylor Swift
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.