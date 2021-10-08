How to Watch ‘Justin Bieber: Our World’ Online: Steam the Documentary for Free

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

It’s official: Bieber is back, ready to hit the road and ready to bare his soul like so many other musicians after pandemic touring restrictions eased up earlier this year. His first order of business though: a new documentary, titled Justin Bieber: Our World, that’s now streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime.

The Amazon documentary takes a behind-the-scenes deep dive into Bieber’s creative challenges producing a concert amidst Covid health and safety protocols over the course of 30 days, leading up to his 2020 New Year’s Eve Show at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles. This is not the first time Bieber has dipped his toes into the genre, most recently opening up in his 2020 YouTube docuseries Justin Bieber: Seasons and the follow-up film, The Next Chapter, where he spoke about his struggles with drug addiction.

Executive producer Michael D. Ratner, who also produced the two YouTube docuseries, returns to direct the Amazon Bieber doc, but those looking for a more up close and personal vibe will want to tune in for the vlog-style portions of the documentary Bieber filmed himself. From a lead choreographer testing positive for Covid-19 during rehearsals, to concert footage of JB performing for an outdoor (in-person!) crowd limited to just a couple hundred fans, the new Bieber documentary on Amazon is more than just a concert film.

The only way to watch Justin Bieber: Our World online is by streaming it on Amazon. If you want to watch the history behind Bieber’s first full concert in three years, here’s what you need to know.

When Is Justin Bieber: Our World Available Online?

Justin Bieber: Our World premiered on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, October 8, 2021. Your living room is the only place you can watch it for now, but the film is free to steam for all current Amazon Prime members.

How to Watch Justin Bieber: Our World Online for Free

You can stream the Justin Bieber: Our World documentary free on Prime Video with your Amazon Prime membership. Sign into Amazon with your Amazon Prime account and get instant access to watch the Justin Bieber documentary online free as many times as you want. If you already have a Prime account, you’ll be able to stream the newest Justin Bieber documentary free with your Prime membership.

If you’re not currently using Prime, you can still watch the documentary with a free trial (see below), which lets you access the site for 30 days before you have to pay the monthly $12.99 membership fee. Grab the free trial to watch the Justin Bieber documentary online free now.

Does Amazon Prime Video Have a Free Trial?

Don’t have Amazon Prime yet, but watch to catch Bieber’s latest film? Well, you’re in luck, since Amazon Prime has a 30-day free trial, which you can use to stream Justin Bieber’s Our World free online. You free trial also gets you access to other Prime Video films and Amazon Originals during your month-long test period (not to mention all the usual Prime benefits, like free shipping and exclusive discounts).

Once you’re signed into Prime Video, you can also check out other concert films like David Byrne’s American Utopia, along with the cinematic film version of Bruce Springsteen’s album Western Stars, and a host of other releases included with Prime.

Justin Bieber: Our World Runtime, Rating, What to Expect

Justin Bieber: Our World runs for 94 minutes (1 hour and 34 minutes), and has a PG rating, so Bieber fans young and old can enjoy the film.

The film shows the follow-up to Bieber’s first live performance in three years after the conclusion of his Purpose world tour, as him and the film crew capture footage in the month leading up to the New Year’s Eve concert. The documentary also includes personal footage between Bieber and his wife, Hailey Baldwin as they navigate their lives during Covid.

The New Year’s Eve concert was Bieber’s first full live performance in three years, after the conclusion of his Purpose world tour, and he and a film crew marked the occasion by capturing footage in the month leading up to the show. The film includes Bieber’s setlist of 17 of his most popular songs, featuring hits from Changes (2020), Purpose (2015), and from his most recent album, Justice (2021), including Anyone, which he dedicated to his wife. Several veterans of Bieber’s crew also make appearances, like DJ Tay James and musical director and bass player Bernard “Harv” Harvey.

